Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $291,000 Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEY opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.