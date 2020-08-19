Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $254,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,404,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,268,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Albemarle by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,017,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,195,000 after acquiring an additional 287,073 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after purchasing an additional 188,843 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,127,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.96.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $92.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

