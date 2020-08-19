Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $236,000 Investment in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 135,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXS opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 372,707 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $15,687,237.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,830.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 225,000 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.61 per share, with a total value of $8,912,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,373.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,080,164 shares of company stock valued at $133,298,885 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Axis Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axis Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

