Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $207,000 Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.1% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $116.07 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

