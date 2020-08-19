Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.03.

ATVI stock opened at $83.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $87.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.09.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.