Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $300,000 in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in eBay by 60.5% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,030 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,819,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in eBay by 31.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $480,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,687 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in eBay by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,125 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $793,698.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,950.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,486 shares of company stock worth $3,864,207. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

Shares of EBAY opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

