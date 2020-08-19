Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $269,000 in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,003,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Centene by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 355,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. SVB Leerink began coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $2,307,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $96,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 212,861 shares of company stock valued at $13,843,387 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

