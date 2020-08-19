Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $219,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 33.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 49.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 324.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $164.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.15. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $181.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.91.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $1,319,478.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

