Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $215,000 in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.24.

In other news, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $887,451.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,132 shares of company stock worth $8,977,501. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average is $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $73.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.96%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

