Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $214,000 in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 70,499 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 49,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,414,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $56.04.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 33,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,179,614.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,762.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,004.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,947 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.