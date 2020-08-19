Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRB. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 57.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,998,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,244,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,112,000 after purchasing an additional 739,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,068,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,758,000 after purchasing an additional 307,735 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $10,501,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $10,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

WRB stock opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Corp has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.19.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.