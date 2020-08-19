Independent Advisor Alliance Has $307,000 Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Allstate were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Allstate by 794.1% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.14.

Allstate stock opened at $94.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average of $99.91. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

