Independent Advisor Alliance Has $268,000 Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 21.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,626,000 after buying an additional 357,882 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Teleflex by 356.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after buying an additional 72,499 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 16.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 418,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,667,000 after buying an additional 60,454 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Teleflex by 100.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after buying an additional 57,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Teleflex by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $118,769,000 after buying an additional 41,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $77,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $510,368.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $373.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.89. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $405.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.40.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

