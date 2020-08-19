Independent Advisor Alliance Has $254,000 Stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELP. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $18.15.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

