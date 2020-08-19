Independent Advisor Alliance Has $252,000 Stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $40,926,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 169.3% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,342,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,098,000 after acquiring an additional 843,712 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 31.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,588,000 after acquiring an additional 697,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,874,000 after acquiring an additional 540,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 63.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,171,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,599,000 after acquiring an additional 455,290 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

SRC stock opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.