Independent Advisor Alliance Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Corteva were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,800,000 after buying an additional 11,086,514 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Corteva by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,762,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,454 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after buying an additional 1,056,349 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,096,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,273,000 after buying an additional 916,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 487,247.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 643,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after buying an additional 643,166 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $50,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Corteva from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.53.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

