Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 482,537 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,454,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after buying an additional 126,575 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 631,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after buying an additional 87,706 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 853.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 79,438 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 275,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of WY opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.40 and a beta of 1.95. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

