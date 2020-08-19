Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.21. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Compass Point cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

