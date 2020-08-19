Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 22,950 Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 478.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 635.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.98).

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

