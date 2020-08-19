Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 1,332 AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,332 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 54.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth $31,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 7.7% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

AppFolio stock opened at $164.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.55 and a beta of 0.95. AppFolio Inc has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $180.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. AppFolio had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Klaus Schauser sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $1,641,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total transaction of $79,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,376 shares of company stock valued at $16,899,662. 41.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

