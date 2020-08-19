Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Shares in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 83.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.07, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 1.21%. Analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERIC. TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

