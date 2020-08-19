Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Holdings in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,795 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the first quarter worth $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the first quarter worth $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 17.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enviva Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.23. Enviva Partners LP has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 510.00%.

Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

