Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 6,213 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 485.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 47,487 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 32,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,052,700.00. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.