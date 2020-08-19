Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 5,460 CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,065.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 894,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,447,000 after purchasing an additional 817,725 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its stake in CBRE Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,152,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,862,000 after buying an additional 762,310 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $21,157,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CBRE Group by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,233,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,531,000 after buying an additional 505,883 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,672,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,498,000 after purchasing an additional 469,544 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

CBRE Group stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $887,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,482.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,027,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,957 shares in the company, valued at $16,861,755.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,696 shares of company stock worth $3,958,254 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

