Imperial Metals (TSE:III) PT Raised to C$3.60

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$2.60 to C$3.60 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s current price.

TSE III opened at C$3.50 on Monday. Imperial Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.99 and a 1 year high of C$3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $386.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.95.

Get Imperial Metals alerts:

In related news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. purchased 88,000 shares of Imperial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,576,604 shares in the company, valued at C$29,153,208. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 100,200 shares of company stock valued at $198,606.

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.