iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.81, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 136.47%.

Shares of IMBI stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. iMedia Brands has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

IMBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

