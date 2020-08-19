IMC International Mining (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21, 78,990 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 163,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22.

IMC International Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMIMF)

IMC International Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns a 100% interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 unpatented claims totaling approximately 3,533 acres located in the Wickenburg, Arizona.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for IMC International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMC International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.