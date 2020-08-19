iFabric (TSE:IFA) Trading Down 1%

iFabric Corp (TSE:IFA) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.11 and last traded at C$5.21, 8,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 16,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.26.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.49. The stock has a market cap of $140.18 million and a P/E ratio of -173.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71.

About iFabric (TSE:IFA)

iFabric Corp. designs, manufactures, purchases, and distributes women's intimate apparel, sleepwear, and accessories worldwide. It operates through Intimate Apparel, Intelligent Fabrics, and Other segments. The company offers backless and strapless underwire bras under the Coconut Grove Intimates brand.

