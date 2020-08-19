IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) EVP Nimrata Hunt Sells 2,776 Shares of Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $1,047,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IDXX opened at $386.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $407.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.63 and its 200-day moving average is $295.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

