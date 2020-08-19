IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Jonathan W. Ayers Sells 200 Shares

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.44, for a total transaction of $76,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,351,466.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $386.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $407.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

