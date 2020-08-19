ICC International Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:WLDCF) Short Interest Update

ICC International Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:WLDCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 1,573.7% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:WLDCF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. ICC International Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

Get ICC International Cannabis alerts:

ICC International Cannabis Company Profile

ICC International Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiary, engages in the cannabis business in Canada and internationally. It holds a license to cultivate, manufacture, supply, hold, import, export, and transport cannabis and derivative products; and engages in procuring and distributing medical cannabis products and cannabis derivatives.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for ICC International Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC International Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.