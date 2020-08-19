IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $165.00 at Citigroup

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IAC. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $151.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $381.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $128.99 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.06.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp acquired 2,912,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $51,639,529.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,240,668 shares in the company, valued at $926,227,043.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 40,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.85 per share, with a total value of $4,982,181.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,859.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 15.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 56,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $1,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

