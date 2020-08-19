Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) PT Raised to $3.80 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2.50 to $3.80 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of OTCMKTS BRPHF opened at $2.74 on Monday. Hut 8 Mining has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $3.88.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile
