Hunter Oil (CVE:HOC) Shares Down 1.9%

Hunter Oil Corp (CVE:HOC)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, approximately 4,771 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07.

Hunter Oil Company Profile (CVE:HOC)

Hunter Oil Corp. focuses on acquiring interests in oil and gas properties for exploration, development, and production. The company was formerly known as Enhanced Oil Resources Inc and changed its name to Hunter Oil Corp. in August 2016. Hunter Oil Corp. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

