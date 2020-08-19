Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $315.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $260.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.94.

NYSE HD opened at $285.00 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $290.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

