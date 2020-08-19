Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $29,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Hershey by 298.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hershey by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.54. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.50.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

