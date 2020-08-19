HelloGold Price Reaches $0.0008 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. HelloGold has a total market cap of $222,212.08 and approximately $220.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HelloGold token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, COSS and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00138596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.64 or 0.01793024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00190892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00135736 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000156 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

