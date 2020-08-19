HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €47.00 by Warburg Research

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) received a €47.00 ($55.29) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.93 ($48.16).

HLE stock opened at €40.00 ($47.06) on Monday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52-week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 52-week high of €50.85 ($59.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of €38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.41.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

