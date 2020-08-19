Head to Head Survey: Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) versus FalconStor Software (NASDAQ:FALCD)

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALCD) and Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get FalconStor Software alerts:

FalconStor Software has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyren has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Cyren shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.7% of Cyren shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and Cyren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software -9.85% -0.46% -2.07% Cyren -42.88% -75.97% -25.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FalconStor Software and Cyren, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyren 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cyren has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Cyren’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyren is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FalconStor Software and Cyren’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $17.84 million 1.58 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A Cyren $38.39 million 1.89 -$18.02 million N/A N/A

FalconStor Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyren.

Summary

Cyren beats FalconStor Software on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. It offers FalconStor Data Mastery Platform, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery. The company also provides FalconStor optimized backup and deduplication solution for optimized backup, archive to tape, block and file based deduplication, and storage capacity optimization. In addition, it offers maintenance, implementation, and engineering services. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats. It also operates Cyren Threat Intelligence Services, a platform that offers cloud-based cyber threat detection APIs and SDKs to technology and security vendors. The company's threat intelligence services comprise embedded email and Web security services; Endpoint Security, which detects malware on various endpoints, including mobile devices and embedded operating system devices; and advanced threat protection services that comprise tools for combating mobile malware, ransomware, and other Web-borne threats. CYREN Ltd. sells its products through direct and indirect channels, including value added resellers and managed service providers to enterprise customers and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Commtouch Software Ltd. and changed its name to CYREN Ltd. in January 2014. CYREN Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. CYREN Ltd. is a subsidiary of WP XII Investments B.V.

Receive News & Ratings for FalconStor Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FalconStor Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.