Head-To-Head Contrast: Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) & RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (NYSE:RDEIY)

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.9% of Avangrid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Avangrid shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Avangrid and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid 11.17% 4.37% 2.00% RED ELECTRICA C/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Avangrid pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Avangrid pays out 81.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Avangrid has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avangrid and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid $6.34 billion 2.40 $700.00 million $2.17 22.69 RED ELECTRICA C/ADR $2.19 billion 4.79 N/A N/A N/A

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than RED ELECTRICA C/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

Avangrid has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Avangrid and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avangrid 2 4 1 0 1.86 RED ELECTRICA C/ADR 0 2 1 0 2.33

Avangrid currently has a consensus price target of $48.17, suggesting a potential downside of 2.16%. Given Avangrid’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Avangrid is more favorable than RED ELECTRICA C/ADR.

Summary

Avangrid beats RED ELECTRICA C/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. The company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. In addition, it generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. As of February 26, 2019, Avangrid, Inc. owned 8 electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.2 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owned and operated 7.2 gigawatts of electricity capacity, primarily through wind power in 22 states. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity. The company also provides consultancy, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services. Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. was founded in 1985 and is based in Alcobendas, Spain.

