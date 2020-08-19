Head-To-Head Comparison: TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) vs. QNB (NASDAQ:QNBC)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TowneBank and QNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 19.47% 8.11% 1.09% QNB 19.55% 8.11% 0.78%

TowneBank has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QNB has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. TowneBank pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TowneBank has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of TowneBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of QNB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TowneBank and QNB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank $673.41 million 2.01 $138.78 million $1.93 9.65 QNB $54.74 million 1.87 $12.36 million N/A N/A

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than QNB.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TowneBank and QNB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 2 0 0 2.00 QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

TowneBank presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.38%. Given TowneBank’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TowneBank is more favorable than QNB.

Summary

TowneBank beats QNB on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, cash management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, travel, and vehicle insurance services; medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 27, 2019, it operated 41 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. operates as a bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; letters of credit, credit cards, and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and Internet-and mobile-banking, electronic bill payment, and remote deposit capture services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 11 branches in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

