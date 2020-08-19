Head-To-Head Comparison: Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kimco Realty and Global Net Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 1 10 5 0 2.25 Global Net Lease 0 2 4 0 2.67

Kimco Realty currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.66%. Global Net Lease has a consensus price target of $21.10, suggesting a potential upside of 20.64%. Given Kimco Realty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than Global Net Lease.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 93.11% 20.23% 9.18% Global Net Lease 12.06% 2.30% 1.02%

Risk & Volatility

Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kimco Realty and Global Net Lease’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.16 billion 4.39 $410.61 million $1.47 7.99 Global Net Lease $306.21 million 5.11 $46.48 million $1.85 9.45

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease. Kimco Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Global Net Lease on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

