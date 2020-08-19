HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Reduced by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 542.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2,303.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.1% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 64.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 116.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 630,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,982,000 after buying an additional 339,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

HCA stock opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.90.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

