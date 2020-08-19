HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 215.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IVA. Roth Capital began coverage on Inventiva in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inventiva in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Inventiva in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE IVA opened at $12.03 on Monday. Inventiva has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

