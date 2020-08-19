HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of HB Fuller in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for HB Fuller’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.28 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 11.86%. HB Fuller’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

HB Fuller stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. HB Fuller has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,586,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,792,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,041 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $270,999.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,871.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,000 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $317,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,376.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,269. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

