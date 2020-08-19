Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Trading Up 0.1%

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.93, approximately 130 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 6,153.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,254,000.

