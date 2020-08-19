Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Rating Increased to Hold at Liberum Capital

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HMSNF. Morgan Stanley lowered Hammerson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.29.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

