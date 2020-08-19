Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.69 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $28.19 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 19.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $348,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $999,893.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,365 shares in the company, valued at $913,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.