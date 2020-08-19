GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GMVHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

GMVHF stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. GVC has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $12.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

