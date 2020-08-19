Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a report released on Friday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.54.

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $135.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 6.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. Gulfport Energy has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 311.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,673 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,703,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. LSP Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 42.1% in the second quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 791,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,084,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 126,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.